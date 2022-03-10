KIM KEON-HEE STAYS OUT OF SPOTLIGHT News Today 입력 2022.03.10 (15:02) 수정 2022.03.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Both leading presidential candidates had to deal with so-called “spouse risks” during their campaign. President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s wife, Kim Keon-hee, had to stay out of public spotlight during the election period as several controversies surrounded her.



[Pkg]



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s wife, Kim Keon-hee, stayed out of the public spotlight throughout the campaign period. Her first public appearance was in December. It was to apologize to the nation for falsifying her work experiences.



[Soundbite] Kim Keon-hee(President-elect Yoon’s Wife (Dec. 2021)) : "I shouldn’t have done it. Now that I think about it, I am very ashamed. Everything is my fault. Please forgive me."



Since then, Kim has never made a public appearance with her husband. She wasn't seen at the last stop on the last day of campaigning. On March 4th, she participated in early voting at a polling station near her home by herself. Kim was apparently concerned about negatively affecting undecided voters as she was alluded to in several controversies, including suspected involvement in the Deutsch Motor stock price manipulation. Kim Keon-hee stayed out of the public spotlight throughout the campaign. President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol did mention before, that the role of the first lady would be reduced.

