기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency reports North Korean leader Kim Jong-un conducted an on-site inspection on the National Aerospace Development Administration. During the visit, Kim stressed developing military reconnaissance satellites is for monitoring U.S. forces’ moves in South Korea and the Pacific. Kim also announced a five-year plan to deploy a number of military spy satellites and further strengthen intelligence capabilities. Kim’s remarks are seen as another emphasis on his determination to concentrate on nuclear and missile development.
North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency reports North Korean leader Kim Jong-un conducted an on-site inspection on the National Aerospace Development Administration. During the visit, Kim stressed developing military reconnaissance satellites is for monitoring U.S. forces’ moves in South Korea and the Pacific. Kim also announced a five-year plan to deploy a number of military spy satellites and further strengthen intelligence capabilities. Kim’s remarks are seen as another emphasis on his determination to concentrate on nuclear and missile development.
- KIM INSPECTS AEROSPACE INSTITUTION
-
- 입력 2022-03-10 15:02:58
- 수정2022-03-10 16:45:20
[Anchor Lead]
North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency reports North Korean leader Kim Jong-un conducted an on-site inspection on the National Aerospace Development Administration. During the visit, Kim stressed developing military reconnaissance satellites is for monitoring U.S. forces’ moves in South Korea and the Pacific. Kim also announced a five-year plan to deploy a number of military spy satellites and further strengthen intelligence capabilities. Kim’s remarks are seen as another emphasis on his determination to concentrate on nuclear and missile development.
North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency reports North Korean leader Kim Jong-un conducted an on-site inspection on the National Aerospace Development Administration. During the visit, Kim stressed developing military reconnaissance satellites is for monitoring U.S. forces’ moves in South Korea and the Pacific. Kim also announced a five-year plan to deploy a number of military spy satellites and further strengthen intelligence capabilities. Kim’s remarks are seen as another emphasis on his determination to concentrate on nuclear and missile development.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-