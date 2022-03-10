KIM INSPECTS AEROSPACE INSTITUTION News Today 입력 2022.03.10 (15:02) 수정 2022.03.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency reports North Korean leader Kim Jong-un conducted an on-site inspection on the National Aerospace Development Administration. During the visit, Kim stressed developing military reconnaissance satellites is for monitoring U.S. forces’ moves in South Korea and the Pacific. Kim also announced a five-year plan to deploy a number of military spy satellites and further strengthen intelligence capabilities. Kim’s remarks are seen as another emphasis on his determination to concentrate on nuclear and missile development.

KIM INSPECTS AEROSPACE INSTITUTION

입력 2022-03-10 15:02:58 수정 2022-03-10 16:45:20 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



