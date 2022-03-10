BATTLE AGAINST WILDFIRES CONTINUE News Today 입력 2022.03.10 (15:02) 수정 2022.03.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Wildfires in Uljin and Samcheok have been raging for one week now. Firefighters are having a hard time putting out the flames, which have inflicted damage in the area around Mt. Eungbongsan.



[Pkg]



So far, 75 percent of the wildfires in Uljin, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province have been extinguished. Firefighters are particularly having a hard time putting out flames around the Geumgang red pine woods. Forest and firefighting authorities will try to extinguish the blaze on Thursday again using an aerial firefighting method. 19,000 ha of forestland and some 450 houses and facilities have been burned down. More than 370 displaced residents were evacuated. On Thursday, western and northwestern winds of 3-meter per second are expected in Uljin. In the relatively good weather conditions, forest and firefighting authorities hope to produce results in putting out the raging wildfires. However, with daytime highs expected to climb to nearly 20 degrees Celsius, firefighters could experience more severe fatigue. To alleviate the very concerns, they could be dispatched in shifts according to the situation. Attention is on getting to the bottom of the cause of the massive wildfires raging for a week now. The Korea Forest Service plans to investigate it based on information on vehicles that passed through this area provided by the police.

