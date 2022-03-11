YOON TO SET TRANSITIONAL COMMITTEE News Today 입력 2022.03.11 (15:01) 수정 2022.03.11 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol started organizing a transitional committee for the incoming government. People’s Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo is up for consideration to lead the committee.



[Pkg]



Yoon Suk-yeol will step up efforts to organize a transitional committee which will design a blueprint for the new government. In many cases, a presidential candidate designs such a committee ahead of time, but for various reasons Yoon was unable to do so.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect) : "I didn’t have time to think about a transitional committee. I will quickly launch the committee and provide reassurance to the people."



He plans to fill up key posts such as committee chair and vice chair by the weekend. Ahn Cheol-soo is likely to head the committee. When the People’s Party leader dropped out of the race, Yoon had promised to work with him from the transition stage. However, some speculate Ahn may not take the job since there are still many pending issues such as the merger of the two parties. Chang Je-won, one of Yoon’s closest associates, has been appointed as the president-elect’s chief of staff. He will be in charge of launching the committee and vetting officials.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect) : "The job of the presidential-elect’s secretariat is to launch the committee and support it for about 2 months. I plan to quickly organize a small and efficient team."



Yoon will have a separate committee for national unity within the transitional committee. He will also form a team for the relocation of the presidential office to the Government Complex Seoul in the city center. The transitional committee will likely discuss abolishing the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, as it was one of Yoon’s key campaign pledges.

