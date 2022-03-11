YOON'S VISION ON STATE AFFAIRS News Today 입력 2022.03.11 (15:01) 수정 2022.03.11 (16:49)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President-elect Yoon Seuk-yeol has briefly outlined his vision on managing state affairs. He says he will take stern measures against corruption and irregularities according to law and order, and respond to North Korea's actions according to principles.



[Pkg]



During his election campaign, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol emphasized fairness, common sense and justice. Yoon has vowed to address corruption and irregularities in a stern manner.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect) : "Corruption, which jeopardizes democracy, must be addressed in a stern way without taking sides to make sure that everyone is equal before the law."



However, the president-elect refrained from commenting immediately on the Daejang-dong land development scandal, an issue he repeatedly brought up during his election campaign.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect) : "It's kind of inappropriate to talk about the Daejang-dong scandal today. Those problems should be resolved according to law and order."



Regarding North Korea's continuous provocations this year, Yoon says the door to inter-Korean dialogue is always open, but he pledged to take strict measures against Pyongyang's provocative actions.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect) : "I will take stern measures against Pyongyang's illegal and irrational actions, but I will always leave the door for inter-Korean dialogue open."



The president-elect's spouse, Kim Keon-hee, says her priority is to help the president-elect focus on implementing his duties. She added she might ponder ways to help socially marginalized people and the underprivileged if the right circumstances allow it.

YOON'S VISION ON STATE AFFAIRS

입력 2022-03-11 15:01:51 수정 2022-03-11 16:49:22 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President-elect Yoon Seuk-yeol has briefly outlined his vision on managing state affairs. He says he will take stern measures against corruption and irregularities according to law and order, and respond to North Korea's actions according to principles.



[Pkg]



During his election campaign, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol emphasized fairness, common sense and justice. Yoon has vowed to address corruption and irregularities in a stern manner.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect) : "Corruption, which jeopardizes democracy, must be addressed in a stern way without taking sides to make sure that everyone is equal before the law."



However, the president-elect refrained from commenting immediately on the Daejang-dong land development scandal, an issue he repeatedly brought up during his election campaign.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect) : "It's kind of inappropriate to talk about the Daejang-dong scandal today. Those problems should be resolved according to law and order."



Regarding North Korea's continuous provocations this year, Yoon says the door to inter-Korean dialogue is always open, but he pledged to take strict measures against Pyongyang's provocative actions.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect) : "I will take stern measures against Pyongyang's illegal and irrational actions, but I will always leave the door for inter-Korean dialogue open."



The president-elect's spouse, Kim Keon-hee, says her priority is to help the president-elect focus on implementing his duties. She added she might ponder ways to help socially marginalized people and the underprivileged if the right circumstances allow it.