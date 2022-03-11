NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.03.11 (15:01) 수정 2022.03.11 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Main opposition People Power Party’s floor leader Kim Gi-hyeon said that rival parties must hold further discussions to ensure a fair investigation into the Daejangdong land development scandal involving the ruling party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung. But Kim added that a bill paving the way for a special counsel probe will not be unilaterally pushed. He said that while irregularities must be brought to light, there is concern over the repeated practice of political purges carried out in the name of stamping out corruption when a new government takes power.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price has congratulated President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on his election win. He said the South Korea-US alliance, along with the two sides’ economic ties and close friendship of the people, is and remains the linchpin for peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. Price said the U.S. looks forward to working with Yoon to deepen cooperation on key global challenges which include security challenges the allies both confront.

입력 2022-03-11 15:01:52

