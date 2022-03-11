기사 본문 영역

KIM VISITS SATELLITE LAUNCH SITE
입력 2022.03.11 (15:01) 수정 2022.03.11 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the West Sea satellite launch site in Dongchang-ri, Pyeonganbuk-do Province and instructed site expansion and modernization. Since the launch facility is capable of firing long-distance rockets, North Korea appears to be getting ready for intercontinental ballistic missile launches on the pretext of testing a reconnaissance satellite.

[Pkg]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the West Sea satellite launch site in Dongchang-ri, Pyeonganbuk-do Province and instructed site expansion and modernization. Since the launch facility is capable of firing long-distance rockets, North Korea appears to be getting ready for intercontinental ballistic missile launches on the pretext of testing a reconnaissance satellite.

[Pkg]

