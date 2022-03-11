KIM VISITS SATELLITE LAUNCH SITE News Today 입력 2022.03.11 (15:01) 수정 2022.03.11 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the West Sea satellite launch site in Dongchang-ri, Pyeonganbuk-do Province and instructed site expansion and modernization. Since the launch facility is capable of firing long-distance rockets, North Korea appears to be getting ready for intercontinental ballistic missile launches on the pretext of testing a reconnaissance satellite.



[Pkg]



The Korean Central News Agency and daily newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported that Kim Jong-un visited the West Sea satellite launch site and ordered the facility’s modernization and expansion. Located at Dongchang-ri in Pyeonganbuk-do Province, the site is equipped with a launch pad capable of firing long-range rockets. It is also where the regime launched a long-distance rocket loaded with a satellite. The North Korean news media reported that Kim instructed several elements of the facility to be modernized and rebuilt so that various rockets can transport military recon and other multipurpose satellites. He also ordered the reconstruction and expansion of the launch pad area as well as the rocket assembly and testing facilities in order to launch large transport rockets. Kim reportedly said the West Sea satellite launch facility is where North Korea’s grand dream and ambition of becoming an aerospace superpower are planted like seeds. He also stressed transforming it into the outpost for space conquest is a noble duty of the party and space scientists and engineers. North Korea launched ballistic missiles from the Sunan area in Pyongyang on February 27th and March 5th. Experts believe mid-range ballistic missiles were launched at a high angle, but Pyongyang has yet to release the missiles’ specifications. Instead, the regime announced tests to develop military recon satellites were conducted. Since long-range rockets for satellite transport utilize the same tech as North Korea’s ICBMs, some speculate the regime is readying an ICBM launch on the pretext of satellite transport around the late North Korean founder Kim Il-sung’s birthday on April 15th.

