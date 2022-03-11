기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
According to the foreign ministry, 30 South Koreans remain in Ukraine as of Friday. The figure is down from 34 the previous day as four people have left for Poland. The ministry said that of the remaining 30, eleven are planning to evacuate considering conditions on the ground. The other 19 still wish to remain in the country due to livelihood and other reasons. The tally does not include Korean nationals who entered Ukraine without government authorization.
According to the foreign ministry, 30 South Koreans remain in Ukraine as of Friday. The figure is down from 34 the previous day as four people have left for Poland. The ministry said that of the remaining 30, eleven are planning to evacuate considering conditions on the ground. The other 19 still wish to remain in the country due to livelihood and other reasons. The tally does not include Korean nationals who entered Ukraine without government authorization.
- REMAINING S. KOREANS IN UKRAINE
-
- 입력 2022-03-11 15:01:52
- 수정2022-03-11 16:46:45
[Anchor Lead]
According to the foreign ministry, 30 South Koreans remain in Ukraine as of Friday. The figure is down from 34 the previous day as four people have left for Poland. The ministry said that of the remaining 30, eleven are planning to evacuate considering conditions on the ground. The other 19 still wish to remain in the country due to livelihood and other reasons. The tally does not include Korean nationals who entered Ukraine without government authorization.
According to the foreign ministry, 30 South Koreans remain in Ukraine as of Friday. The figure is down from 34 the previous day as four people have left for Poland. The ministry said that of the remaining 30, eleven are planning to evacuate considering conditions on the ground. The other 19 still wish to remain in the country due to livelihood and other reasons. The tally does not include Korean nationals who entered Ukraine without government authorization.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-