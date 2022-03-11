REMAINING S. KOREANS IN UKRAINE News Today 입력 2022.03.11 (15:01) 수정 2022.03.11 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



According to the foreign ministry, 30 South Koreans remain in Ukraine as of Friday. The figure is down from 34 the previous day as four people have left for Poland. The ministry said that of the remaining 30, eleven are planning to evacuate considering conditions on the ground. The other 19 still wish to remain in the country due to livelihood and other reasons. The tally does not include Korean nationals who entered Ukraine without government authorization.

REMAINING S. KOREANS IN UKRAINE

입력 2022-03-11 15:01:52 수정 2022-03-11 16:46:45 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



According to the foreign ministry, 30 South Koreans remain in Ukraine as of Friday. The figure is down from 34 the previous day as four people have left for Poland. The ministry said that of the remaining 30, eleven are planning to evacuate considering conditions on the ground. The other 19 still wish to remain in the country due to livelihood and other reasons. The tally does not include Korean nationals who entered Ukraine without government authorization.