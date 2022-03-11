기사 본문 영역

REMAINING S. KOREANS IN UKRAINE
입력 2022.03.11 (15:01) 수정 2022.03.11 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

According to the foreign ministry, 30 South Koreans remain in Ukraine as of Friday. The figure is down from 34 the previous day as four people have left for Poland. The ministry said that of the remaining 30, eleven are planning to evacuate considering conditions on the ground. The other 19 still wish to remain in the country due to livelihood and other reasons. The tally does not include Korean nationals who entered Ukraine without government authorization.
