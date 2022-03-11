DAMAGES FROM CONTINUING WILDFIRES News Today 입력 2022.03.11 (15:01) 수정 2022.03.11 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The wildfires raging in Uljin for the eighth straight day have destroyed around 20,000 ha of forestland. Scores of trees have been burned. Those that appear normal on the outside may have been damaged on the inside and could die soon.



[Pkg]



Acres and acres of forestland swept by wildfires... Pine trees are charred and their needles completely burnt. These 50-year-old Geumgang pines have also bore the brunt of the devastating wildfires. In just one week, these evergreen trees have turned brown. The quality of soil plays a decisive part in pine trees' growth, more so than other trees. When soil quality deteriorates, their growth becomes hampered down to their roots.



[Soundbite] Seo Jae-chul(Green Korea) : "When fires impact soil quality, some trees cannot survive even when their stems are not damaged seriously."



To restore burned down forests, badly damaged trees must be cut and new trees must be planted. But this is not an easy task in Uljin, which is home to steep mountains. It will take at least three decades to restore the area's ecosystem to its original state, including microorganisms in the soil as well as its local flora and fauna.



[Soundbite] Kim Pyeong-ki(Uljin National Forest Supervisor's Office) : "Various factors should be taken into consideration, such as topography, tree species that can live in local conditions and soil."



The area destroyed by wildfires in Uljin is similar in size to the city of Daegu. Measures are also needed to restore forest resources as local farmers make their living by cultivating pine mushrooms.

