AHN TO CHAIR TRANSITIONAL COMMITTEE News Today 입력 2022.03.14 (15:22) 수정 2022.03.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has named People’s Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo as the chair of the presidential transitional committee. As he had promised during the presidential campaign, Yoon took the first step in shaping a joint administration.



[Pkg]



As expected, Ahn Cheol-soo was appointed to lead the transitional committee. Yoon Suk-yeol said Ahn shares his values and political philosophy.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect) : "Ahn shares my governing values and philosophy. He is willing to lead the transitional committee and I believe he is the perfect man for it."



PPP Representative Kwon Young-se, who had led Yoon’s campaign, was named the committee’s vice chair. Former Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong will lead the planning committee set up to oversee the actualization of campaign pledges. The transitional committee is comprised of seven subcommittees, one committee and two special committees. Ahn will also serve as the head of the special committee for COVID-19 response.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect) : "Ahn is an expert in disease control and medicine, so I asked him to co-chair the committee."



With nearly all positions filled, the transitional committee aims to be launched on March 21st. Yoon started work Monday at his Tongeui-dong office in central Seoul and met with Ahn to discuss how to run the committee.

