DP TO OVERHAUL PARTY

[Anchor Lead]



The Democratic Party has set up an emergency committee to overhaul the party following its defeat in the presidential election and prepare for the upcoming local elections. The committee is being co-headed by a young activist who fought against digital sexual crimes. Half of its members are in their 20s and 30s.



[Pkg]



The day before the presidential election, Park Ji-hyun, who was on the Democratic Party's election committee, urged female voters in their 20s and 30s to vote for Lee Jae-myung.



[Soundbite] Park Ji-hyun(DP Emergency Committee(Mar. 8)) : "We must choose Lee Jae-myung to make our society safe and protect women from receiving personal questions at job interviews such as, ‘When do you plan to have a child’ or ‘When are you getting married?’."



The DP has recruited Park to co-head its emergency committee. She was one of the college students who shed light on a cybersex trafficking case.



[Soundbite] Yoon Ho-jung(Chair, DP Emergency Committee) : "Park Ji-hyun will take the lead in devising policies against sex crimes as well as policies for women, the socially vulnerable and young people."



The move is believed to reflect the support of women in their 20s and 30s for the ruling party's presidential candidate. Park has vowed zero tolerance for anyone in the party who commits sex crimes by abusing their power and inflicting secondary damage. She also promised to increase the ratio of women in the party primaries. The emergency committee also includes entrepreneurs and activists in their 30s who were on the party's election camp. Half of the members are in their 20s and 30s including Lee So-young.



[Soundbite] Yoon Ho-jung(Chair, DP Emergency Committee) : "Our party will be transformed to become closer to people in their 20s and 30s."



Although the emergency committee has been set up quickly, concerns still remain. Some members are calling for its head, Yoon Ho-jung, to step down because of his responsibility as the party's floor leader for its defeat in the presidential election, while others highlight the need to refrain from carrying out open criticism.

