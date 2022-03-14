PRESS CONFERENCE ON BUILDING COLLAPSE

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
A Lad Ministry panel investigating January’s deadly apartment collapse in Gwangju says the construction and supporting methods for the 39th floor were arbitrarily changed from the initial design. In a press conference held today, the fact-finding committee said that an additional concrete wall was installed to make the weight applied on the floor heavier than originally planned. The panel added most of the concrete samples collected at the accident site fell short of the hardness requirement.
