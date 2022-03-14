기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

PRESS CONFERENCE ON BUILDING COLLAPSE
입력 2022.03.14 (15:22) 수정 2022.03.14 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

A Lad Ministry panel investigating January’s deadly apartment collapse in Gwangju says the construction and supporting methods for the 39th floor were arbitrarily changed from the initial design. In a press conference held today, the fact-finding committee said that an additional concrete wall was installed to make the weight applied on the floor heavier than originally planned. The panel added most of the concrete samples collected at the accident site fell short of the hardness requirement.
  • PRESS CONFERENCE ON BUILDING COLLAPSE
    • 입력 2022-03-14 15:22:07
    • 수정2022-03-14 16:45:11
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A Lad Ministry panel investigating January’s deadly apartment collapse in Gwangju says the construction and supporting methods for the 39th floor were arbitrarily changed from the initial design. In a press conference held today, the fact-finding committee said that an additional concrete wall was installed to make the weight applied on the floor heavier than originally planned. The panel added most of the concrete samples collected at the accident site fell short of the hardness requirement.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!