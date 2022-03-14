PRESS CONFERENCE ON BUILDING COLLAPSE News Today 입력 2022.03.14 (15:22) 수정 2022.03.14 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A Lad Ministry panel investigating January’s deadly apartment collapse in Gwangju says the construction and supporting methods for the 39th floor were arbitrarily changed from the initial design. In a press conference held today, the fact-finding committee said that an additional concrete wall was installed to make the weight applied on the floor heavier than originally planned. The panel added most of the concrete samples collected at the accident site fell short of the hardness requirement.

PRESS CONFERENCE ON BUILDING COLLAPSE

입력 2022-03-14 15:22:07 수정 2022-03-14 16:45:11 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A Lad Ministry panel investigating January’s deadly apartment collapse in Gwangju says the construction and supporting methods for the 39th floor were arbitrarily changed from the initial design. In a press conference held today, the fact-finding committee said that an additional concrete wall was installed to make the weight applied on the floor heavier than originally planned. The panel added most of the concrete samples collected at the accident site fell short of the hardness requirement.