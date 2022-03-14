TESTING & TREATMENT SYSTEM TO BE REVISED News Today 입력 2022.03.14 (15:22) 수정 2022.03.14 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has added over 300,000 new COVID-19 cases for the three straight days. Its daily tally grew by 309,790 as of the midnight on Monday. The Central Disaster Control Headquarters plans to begin vaccinating children aged between five and eleven from late this month. Testing and treatment systems will also be revised to better cope with the rapid spread of Omicron and the surging number of COVID-19 patients.



[Pkg]



The government has decided to vaccinate children aged between five and eleven starting March 31. On Monday, the Minister of the Interior and Safety Jeon Hae-cheol announced the decision in a meeting of the Central Disease Control Headquarters. Under the government’s plan, parents can book shots from March 24 and have their children inoculated at designated clinics from March 31. The minister said the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines have been proven sufficiently in other countries, which began vaccinations earlier than South Korea. He explained the decision is due to the high proportion of younger children among COVID-19 patients. Currently, the age group accounts for over 15 percent of total infections. They will receive the same Pfizer vaccines that were given to adults. Starting Monday, the third dose will be given to adolescents aged between 12 and 17 who took the basic two shots at least three months ago. The government asked high-risk children, including those with weaker immunity, to get vaccinated. Starting Monday, those with COVID-19 symptoms don’t need to get PCR tests and will be able to receive medical treatment if they test positive in rapid antigen tests taken at clinics. Patients without symptoms or those with mild symptoms can receive medical attention at ordinary wards or ORs, instead of the negative pressure rooms. Those living with COVID-19 patients will no longer be required to self-isolate regardless of vaccination status. Unvaccinated students can also attend classes even if their family members test positive for COVID-19. The nation added some 309,700 new cases as of Monday midnight. Two hundred more people died from the virus, compared to the previous day. The death toll,has risen to 10,595. The number of critically ill patients increased by 84 to 1,158. It has been hovering over the 1,000 level for a week.

TESTING & TREATMENT SYSTEM TO BE REVISED

입력 2022-03-14 15:22:08 수정 2022-03-14 16:45:11 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has added over 300,000 new COVID-19 cases for the three straight days. Its daily tally grew by 309,790 as of the midnight on Monday. The Central Disaster Control Headquarters plans to begin vaccinating children aged between five and eleven from late this month. Testing and treatment systems will also be revised to better cope with the rapid spread of Omicron and the surging number of COVID-19 patients.



[Pkg]



The government has decided to vaccinate children aged between five and eleven starting March 31. On Monday, the Minister of the Interior and Safety Jeon Hae-cheol announced the decision in a meeting of the Central Disease Control Headquarters. Under the government’s plan, parents can book shots from March 24 and have their children inoculated at designated clinics from March 31. The minister said the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines have been proven sufficiently in other countries, which began vaccinations earlier than South Korea. He explained the decision is due to the high proportion of younger children among COVID-19 patients. Currently, the age group accounts for over 15 percent of total infections. They will receive the same Pfizer vaccines that were given to adults. Starting Monday, the third dose will be given to adolescents aged between 12 and 17 who took the basic two shots at least three months ago. The government asked high-risk children, including those with weaker immunity, to get vaccinated. Starting Monday, those with COVID-19 symptoms don’t need to get PCR tests and will be able to receive medical treatment if they test positive in rapid antigen tests taken at clinics. Patients without symptoms or those with mild symptoms can receive medical attention at ordinary wards or ORs, instead of the negative pressure rooms. Those living with COVID-19 patients will no longer be required to self-isolate regardless of vaccination status. Unvaccinated students can also attend classes even if their family members test positive for COVID-19. The nation added some 309,700 new cases as of Monday midnight. Two hundred more people died from the virus, compared to the previous day. The death toll,has risen to 10,595. The number of critically ill patients increased by 84 to 1,158. It has been hovering over the 1,000 level for a week.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

