[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean sensation Squid Game has won best non-English language TV series at this year's Critics Choice Awards. The Critics Choice Association held the 27th award ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and named the all-Korean Netflix original best foreign language series.

BTS drew a total of 2.46 million fans online and offline with its concert “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul.” Its agency Big Hit Entertainment said that in particular, 1.4 million people watched live viewing held at some 3,000 cinemas in 75 countries worldwide, setting a record number for a non-movie event. BTS will hold a concert in Las Vegas next month.

