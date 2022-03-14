TECHNOLOGY TO EXPAND SAPONIN IN ROOTS News Today 입력 2022.03.14 (15:22) 수정 2022.03.14 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Balloon flower roots are known for their medicinal properties in reducing coughs and inflammation. Saponin contained in the roots plays a key role. Korean researchers have developed a technology for expanding its amount by eight-fold.



[Pkg]



Balloon flower root powder is mixed with distilled water and steamed at 60 degrees Celsius for two hours. Lab mice with weak immune systems were fed the extract for ten days. Their body weight increased, and natural killer cells, which destroy inflammatory and cancerous cells, returned to normal levels. The National Institute of Agricultural Sciences of the Rural Development Administration developed a technology for expanding Platycodin D, a kind of saponin contained in balloon flower roots with outstanding immune boosting properties. Lab tests show the amount of Platycodin D increased eight times when heated at 60 degrees for about two hours. It is also safe as it requires no artificial chemicals, and can be utilized at farms and small firms.



[Soundbite] Lee Sung-hyun(National Institute of Agricultural Sciences) : "This technology can help us develop more effective and diverse products catering to consumers' needs to improve their immune systems."



The RDA made patent registeration for the manufacturing method and immunity boosting properties, and is preparing to commercialize the product after conducting clinical trials.

TECHNOLOGY TO EXPAND SAPONIN IN ROOTS

입력 2022-03-14 15:22:08 수정 2022-03-14 16:45:11 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Balloon flower roots are known for their medicinal properties in reducing coughs and inflammation. Saponin contained in the roots plays a key role. Korean researchers have developed a technology for expanding its amount by eight-fold.



[Pkg]



Balloon flower root powder is mixed with distilled water and steamed at 60 degrees Celsius for two hours. Lab mice with weak immune systems were fed the extract for ten days. Their body weight increased, and natural killer cells, which destroy inflammatory and cancerous cells, returned to normal levels. The National Institute of Agricultural Sciences of the Rural Development Administration developed a technology for expanding Platycodin D, a kind of saponin contained in balloon flower roots with outstanding immune boosting properties. Lab tests show the amount of Platycodin D increased eight times when heated at 60 degrees for about two hours. It is also safe as it requires no artificial chemicals, and can be utilized at farms and small firms.



[Soundbite] Lee Sung-hyun(National Institute of Agricultural Sciences) : "This technology can help us develop more effective and diverse products catering to consumers' needs to improve their immune systems."



The RDA made patent registeration for the manufacturing method and immunity boosting properties, and is preparing to commercialize the product after conducting clinical trials.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

