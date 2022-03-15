기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

MOON AND YOON TO HOLD TALKS
입력 2022.03.15 (15:14) 수정 2022.03.15 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will hold talks over launch at the top office on Wednesday. Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said the two are expected to candidly exchange views with no aides in attendance. Kim also said that Yoon has long had the idea to request a special pardon for former President Lee Myung-bak and that he hopes the meeting with Moon can serve to advance national unity and reconciliation.
  • MOON AND YOON TO HOLD TALKS
    • 입력 2022-03-15 15:14:02
    • 수정2022-03-15 16:45:35
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will hold talks over launch at the top office on Wednesday. Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said the two are expected to candidly exchange views with no aides in attendance. Kim also said that Yoon has long had the idea to request a special pardon for former President Lee Myung-bak and that he hopes the meeting with Moon can serve to advance national unity and reconciliation.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!