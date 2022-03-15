기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
President Moon Jae-in and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will hold talks over launch at the top office on Wednesday. Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said the two are expected to candidly exchange views with no aides in attendance. Kim also said that Yoon has long had the idea to request a special pardon for former President Lee Myung-bak and that he hopes the meeting with Moon can serve to advance national unity and reconciliation.
- MOON AND YOON TO HOLD TALKS
[Anchor Lead]
