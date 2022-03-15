MOON AND YOON TO HOLD TALKS News Today 입력 2022.03.15 (15:14) 수정 2022.03.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will hold talks over launch at the top office on Wednesday. Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said the two are expected to candidly exchange views with no aides in attendance. Kim also said that Yoon has long had the idea to request a special pardon for former President Lee Myung-bak and that he hopes the meeting with Moon can serve to advance national unity and reconciliation.

MOON AND YOON TO HOLD TALKS

입력 2022-03-15 15:14:02 수정 2022-03-15 16:45:35 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



