AHN ON RUNNING TRANSITION COMMITTEE

[Anchor Lead]



Ahn Cheol-soo who heads the presidential transition committee also laid out his vision for running the committee. He promised to present a blueprint on state governance but hinted at possible changes, saying that campaign pledges and pending state tasks do not necessarily match. One controversial issue front and center is the president-elect's pledge to abolish the gender equality and family ministry.



[Pkg]



Ahn Cheol-soo, who leads the presidential transition team, has declared the new incoming government as the "national unity government." He vowed thorough preparations to lay out a well thought-out blueprint on governing state affairs. Ahn cited fairness, the rule of law, promising future sectors, balanced national development and public unity as key goals and said the transition committee will bear in mind the importance of humility and communication.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(Presidential Transition Committee Chair) : "The transition team is not some sort of occupying force. We will seek solutions based on empathy and leveled perspectives."



He said not all of the Moon Jae-in administration's policy measures will be scrapped and that some will be kept, and also hinted at possible changes to President-elect Yoon's pledges made on the campaign trail. Ahn noted that even under past governments, only about 50% of campaign promises lined up with actual state tasks.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(Presidential Transition Committee Chair) : "Under the Moon administration, which came to office without a transition committee, nearly all campaign vows turned into policies, causing many unwanted side effects."



The remark has led to speculation that policy pledges that differed between Yoon and Ahn could be subject to changes, such as shutting down the gender equality ministry and raising soldiers' monthly wages to 2 million won. However Ahn stressed that his role is to provide the choices on how to implement the pledges and it will be the president-elect who will set the direction and make the final decisions. One transition committee official said that Yoon is very determined on his stance about discontinuing the gender ministry and the mention of a possible change is likely in reference to the negotiation process expected with the ruling party. The official has basically denied concerns of any discord but it appears coordinating conflicting campaign pledges will also be a key task for the transition committee.

