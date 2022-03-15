기사 본문 영역

PRIME MINISTER STRESS STATE AFFAIRS
입력 2022.03.15 (15:14) 수정 2022.03.15 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

In a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum warned officials not to be negligent in state affairs or be distracted by the atmosphere ahead of the launch of a new government. He said that in the two months left, best efforts must be exerted to the very end to tie up loose ends in policy measures and assist the smooth inauguration of a new president and administration.
