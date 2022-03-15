DP LAUNCHES EMERGENCY COMMITTEE News Today 입력 2022.03.15 (15:14) 수정 2022.03.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party has launched an emergency committee to overhaul the party following its defeat in the presidential election. The DP is looking for opportunities to turn the tide by legislating bills on political reforms and an independent probe on the Daejang-dong land development scandal. It's also trying to speak up against the PPP's campaign pledge to scrap the gender equality ministry, but is apparently facing a dilemma.



[Pkg]



At the first meeting of the DP's emergency committee, members agreed it's the last chance to transform the party.



[Soundbite] Park Ji-hyun(DP Emergency Committee Co-chair) : "We must remember why the people and our supporters accuse us of applying a double standard."



[Soundbite] Cho Eung-chun(DP Emergency Committee) : "We must feel remorse and overhaul our party completely."



The ruling party is trying to find a breakthrough by implementing its campaign pledge of conducting political reforms and passing the bill on an independent probe into the Daejang-dong land development scandal. The party is also collecting its members' opinions on President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's campaign pledge to scrap the gender equality ministry. On the surface the party appears largely opposed to Yoon's plans.



[Soundbite] Rep. Seo Young-kyo(Democratic Party) : "The pledge to scrap the gender equality ministry is based on the lack of proper understanding about women. It insinuates at male chauvinism."



With female voters in their 20s believed to have played a crucial role in Lee Jae-myung's popularity, some party members say stressing clear opposition to Yoon's pledge to abolish the ministry would benefit the party in the future. However, the DP is taking a cautious approach, as the issue could test the party's relations with the incoming administration.



[Soundbite] Yoon Ho-jung(DP Emergency Committee Co-chair) : "We will determine our stance based on the results of discussions by the incoming administration's transition committee."



Some members of the DP emergency committee say the ministry's overhaul could be discussed in a flexible way as long as its major functions are preserved. Some worry that if too much emphasis is placed on the issue of the ministry, the DP's efforts for an overhaul could become trapped solely on the gender issue.

