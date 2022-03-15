기사 본문 영역

SURVEY ON N.KOREA'S DENUCLEARIZATION
입력 2022.03.15 (15:14) 수정 2022.03.15 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Seven out of 10 South Koreans believe North Korea has no intention to completely denuclearize. According to a 2021 survey on the public's security awareness conducted by the Korea National Defense University, 70.6% of respondents expressed this view. The figure is 16.2 percentage points higher than 2020. Also in the survey, over 61% saw the North Korean regime and military as a hostile force that threatens South Korea's security.
