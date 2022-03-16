MEETING POSTPONED DUE TO PERSONNEL ISSUES News Today 입력 2022.03.16 (15:05) 수정 2022.03.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



As we just reported, the meeting between Pres. Moon and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has been postponed. One of the reasons is disagreements between the two over personnel issues at public agencies. Yoon wants the incumbent administration to discuss personnel matters with him, whereas Cheong Wa Dae says the president has the right to appoint officials during his tenure.



[Pkg]



The Korea Growth Investment Corporation operates the New Deal Fund amounting to 20 trillion won. Two days ago it was about to elect a new CEO, but the plans were postponed all of a sudden. The corporation apparently took into consideration the president-elect's transition committee, as the incumbent administration's term in office ends soon.



[Soundbite] (Korea Growth Investment Corporation official(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "The decision was made by our management."



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has also publicly mentioned his personnel management rights. He wants public agencies to be headed by people who share his administration's views. In other words, he is demanding the incumbent administration refrain from appointing the chiefs of public corporations in the final days of its tenure.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-hye(Spokesperson for President-Elect) : "We have requested the Moon Jae-in administration to discuss personnel matters with us when appointing new officials is absolutely necessary, and help us take over state affairs without mishaps."



Kwon Sung-dong of the PPP recently said Prosecutor-General Kim Oh-soo should decide on his future course. With a guilty verdict issued regarding the Environment Ministry's black list, the lawmaker's remarks apparently mean that replacing the chiefs of public agencies whose term in office has not expired yet would be difficult after the new administration is inaugurated. Cheong Wa Dae says it's unaware of the request to discuss personnel matters at state-run corporations. The nation's top office made it clear that the Moon administration, whose term ends on May 9, has the right to appoint officials before the end of its tenure. The two sides could clash again when choosing a successor to Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol, whose term ends in late March.

