YOON ON RELOCATING PRES. OFFICE

[Anchor Lead]



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s camp is considering moving the presidential office to the defense ministry compound in Seoul’s Yongsan area. This is because his earlier pledge to relocate the office to the Gwanghwamun area entails major concerns related to cost and security.



[Pkg]



Yoon Suk-yeol’s team has begun reviewing the idea of moving the presidential office to the defense ministry building located in Yongsan. Yoon’s campaign pledge to have the office at the Seoul Government Complex in Gwanghwamun has presented some limitations. The relocation would cost some 50 billion won while security concerns are another red flag. On the other hand, the defense ministry building currently has idle space and security is also less challenging. There are not many high rise buildings and sealing off the president’s office is easier in this area. In this case, the underground bunker and helicopter pad do not need to be left at the current presidential office, completely freeing up the site to be used by the public. When the envisioned Yongsan Park opens, a presidential office in the same area could also facilitate better communication with the public. One official in Yoon’s camp preparing for the relocation said he will recommend the defense ministry site in Yongsan based on various factors. But the official said the final decision lies with the president-elect. If the top office does indeed move to Yongsan, Yoon's presidential residence is likely to be the defense minister or foreign minister’s official residence in the Hannamdong area. In order to start his first day as president at the new office on May 10, Yoon is expected to finalize a relocation plan soon.

