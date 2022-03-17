S. KOREA RECORDS 621,328 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2022.03.17 (15:19) 수정 2022.03.17 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disease Control Headquarters says the nation’s daily COVID-19 tally hit a new record of 621,328 as of the midnight on Thursday. It is also double the figure from a week ago. Four-hundred 29 more people died from the virus, bringing the deathtoll to 11,481. The fatality rate now stands at 0.14 percent. The number of critically ill patients dropped by 85 to 1,159, compared to Wednesday. As of Thursday midnight, some 1.92 million patients were under self-treatment at home.

S. KOREA RECORDS 621,328 NEW CASES

입력 2022-03-17 15:19:50 수정 2022-03-17 16:46:22 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disease Control Headquarters says the nation’s daily COVID-19 tally hit a new record of 621,328 as of the midnight on Thursday. It is also double the figure from a week ago. Four-hundred 29 more people died from the virus, bringing the deathtoll to 11,481. The fatality rate now stands at 0.14 percent. The number of critically ill patients dropped by 85 to 1,159, compared to Wednesday. As of Thursday midnight, some 1.92 million patients were under self-treatment at home.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

