S. KOREA RECORDS 621,328 NEW CASES
입력 2022.03.17 (15:19) 수정 2022.03.17 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disease Control Headquarters says the nation’s daily COVID-19 tally hit a new record of 621,328 as of the midnight on Thursday. It is also double the figure from a week ago. Four-hundred 29 more people died from the virus, bringing the deathtoll to 11,481. The fatality rate now stands at 0.14 percent. The number of critically ill patients dropped by 85 to 1,159, compared to Wednesday. As of Thursday midnight, some 1.92 million patients were under self-treatment at home.
