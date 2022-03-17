NEW PRES.OFFICE FACE HURDLES News Today 입력 2022.03.17 (15:19) 수정 2022.03.17 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The defense ministry building in Yongsan is being considered a strong candidate for the new presidential office. But there are multiple hurdles. The defense ministry building is a military facility so moving the presidential office there would block the president’s contact with the people. The relocation is also predicted to cause serious traffic congestion while going against the president-elect’s campaign promise to move the presidential office to the government complex in Gwanghwamun.



[Pkg]



Yoon Suk-yeol’s aides say there is zero chance that the president-elect will move into Cheong Wa Dae, which houses both the presidential office and residence.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-hye(Spokesperson for President-Elect) : "The promise to step out of CheongWaDae is based on the president-elect’s long-cherished desire to reach and communicate with the people."



Despite his determination, it is not easy to select a new site in its substitute. Instead of the Seoul government complex, which was the initial option, the Defense Ministry building in Yongsan is being considered as a strong alternative, as it has clear advantages with guaranteed tighter security and an underground bunker already available. However, it will make it difficult for the president to keep in close contact to the people. Critics also point out that being far away from the government complex in Gwanghwamun, the defense ministry building is no different from Cheong Wa Dae, which was often called a royal palace.



[Soundbite] Prof. Moon Geun-sik(Kyonggi Univ.) : "If presidential security facilities are added to the military installation, it will make public access very difficult. It can be inconsistent with the original intention to facilitate communication."



If the presidential office relocates to Yongsan, one of ministers’ official residences in Hannam-dong will be used as the presidential residence. But this could cause inconveniences for the general public. During the president’s commute to and from work, traffic will be controlled, making the already serious congestion worse in nearby neighborhoods like Itaewon and Samgakji. Another burden is that the very meaning of Yoon becoming a Gwanghwamun president will be lost.



[Soundbite] Chang Je-won(Chief of Staff for President-Elect) : "It is a very complicated issue. There are problems of security and guarding. It is not a simple issue. So we must consider multiple alternatives."



The president-elect’s team plans to make a quick decision with a goal to begin his term at the new office on May 10. But each option has its own set of problems, deepening its troubles in selecting the new presidential office.

NEW PRES.OFFICE FACE HURDLES

입력 2022-03-17 15:19:51 수정 2022-03-17 16:46:22 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The defense ministry building in Yongsan is being considered a strong candidate for the new presidential office. But there are multiple hurdles. The defense ministry building is a military facility so moving the presidential office there would block the president’s contact with the people. The relocation is also predicted to cause serious traffic congestion while going against the president-elect’s campaign promise to move the presidential office to the government complex in Gwanghwamun.



[Pkg]



Yoon Suk-yeol’s aides say there is zero chance that the president-elect will move into Cheong Wa Dae, which houses both the presidential office and residence.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-hye(Spokesperson for President-Elect) : "The promise to step out of CheongWaDae is based on the president-elect’s long-cherished desire to reach and communicate with the people."



Despite his determination, it is not easy to select a new site in its substitute. Instead of the Seoul government complex, which was the initial option, the Defense Ministry building in Yongsan is being considered as a strong alternative, as it has clear advantages with guaranteed tighter security and an underground bunker already available. However, it will make it difficult for the president to keep in close contact to the people. Critics also point out that being far away from the government complex in Gwanghwamun, the defense ministry building is no different from Cheong Wa Dae, which was often called a royal palace.



[Soundbite] Prof. Moon Geun-sik(Kyonggi Univ.) : "If presidential security facilities are added to the military installation, it will make public access very difficult. It can be inconsistent with the original intention to facilitate communication."



If the presidential office relocates to Yongsan, one of ministers’ official residences in Hannam-dong will be used as the presidential residence. But this could cause inconveniences for the general public. During the president’s commute to and from work, traffic will be controlled, making the already serious congestion worse in nearby neighborhoods like Itaewon and Samgakji. Another burden is that the very meaning of Yoon becoming a Gwanghwamun president will be lost.



[Soundbite] Chang Je-won(Chief of Staff for President-Elect) : "It is a very complicated issue. There are problems of security and guarding. It is not a simple issue. So we must consider multiple alternatives."



The president-elect’s team plans to make a quick decision with a goal to begin his term at the new office on May 10. But each option has its own set of problems, deepening its troubles in selecting the new presidential office.