PROSECUTOR GENERAL'S STATEMENT News Today 입력 2022.03.17 (15:19) 수정 2022.03.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo said that he would faithfully carry out his duty according to law and principle. Apparently, he decided to react quickly to the possibility of his early resignation.



[Pkg]



The Prosecutor General will faithfully carry out duties strictly in accordance with the law and principle. That was part of Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo’s statement released to reporters through the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office spokesperson on Wednesday. He essentially refused to accept the suggestion of resigning made the previous day by People Power Party representative Kweon Seong-dong, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s close associate. Kweon criticized the prosecutor general on a March 15th radio show, claiming that Kim hasn’t properly supervised the investigation of the Seongnam land development scandal.



[Soundbite] Kweon Seong-dong(People Power Party(Mar. 15, MBC Radio)) : "I personally believe if he keeps on behaving the way he has, he should decide what he is going to do on his own."



The chief prosecutor was compelled to announce his decision swiftly with many prosecutors hearing rumors of Kim’s resignation. Some prosecutors believe Kim should be guaranteed his legally mandated term while others maintain that a new government needs a new prosecutor-general. Kim’s term ends at the end of May next year. However, the overwhelming opinion is that there won’t be any direct pressure to step down as the president-elect has long championed the independence of the prosecutors’ office. Yoon refused to step down from the top post when he was prosecutor general, claiming that his tenure is a promise made with the people.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(Former Prosecutor-General(Oct. 2020)) : "I will fulfill my duty despite all kinds of pressure."



However, resignation pressure may come from the political circle as the prosecution investigates pending cases in the future. Only eight out of 22 chief prosecutors completed their two-year tenure since the term of office system was adopted for the prosecutor general.

