[Anchor Lead]
Voice of America reports that North Korea has made significant progress in taking down a South Korea-built hotel at Mount Guemgang. Citing satellite images, VOA added the roof of Haegeumgang Hotel was removed to reveal the inside of the building. During an inspection on the now shuttered resort in October 2019, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the complete dismantlement of the South Korea-owned facilities, calling them ugly and unsightly.
- N. KOREA DISMANTLS S. KOREAN HOTEL
