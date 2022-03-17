기사 본문 영역

BOK ON FED’S RATE HIKE
입력 2022.03.17 (15:19) 수정 2022.03.17 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Bank of Korea Deputy Governor Park Jong-seok says the Fed’s rate hike decision is quite a hawkish move but has limited impacts on the financial market due to expectations for progress in Russia-Ukraine negotiations. Park made the remarks in a meeting today, adding that the U.S. rate raise was already predicted. He then added it is also necessary to closely monitor the repercussions South Korea will receive from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
