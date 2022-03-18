DP’S EMERGENCY COMMITTEE FACE HURDLES News Today 입력 2022.03.18 (15:08) 수정 2022.03.18 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party has launched an emergency committee in the aftermath of its defeat in the presidential election but the committee is struggling to set a clear direction for the party. In particular, controversy continues within party members over the committee chair.



[Pkg]



DP’s emergency committee led by Yoon Ho-jung was launched to tackle party reform and preparations for the provincial elections. However, immediately after launch, it faces protests against the leadership. A group of mainstream lawmakers born in the 1960s demanded that Yoon step down while first and second term lawmakers, during their own meeting on Thursday, also called on Yoon to clarify the stance about his next move. They question whether it’s appropriate for Yoon, who served as floor leader during the presidential election, to lead the committee tasked with reform.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kim Jong-min(Democratic Party) : "The emergency committee in the current form won’t be feasible. It’s necessary to once again gather opinions of lawmakers and party members to come up with ways to unite the party."



There are other members who prefer not to shake up the current committee in any major way, who urge patching things up smoothly especially as the provincial elections are just around the corner.



[Soundbite] Koh Yong-jin(DP Emergency Committee Chief Spokesperson) : "Some want swift change while critics say that will only add to the confusion. Others argue what’s important is not the individual leading but how the committee operates."



There is also controversy over the committee members. At the center of the dispute is committee member, Chae Yi-bae, who blamed the election defeat on bad politics that continued for the past 5 years, even emphasizing that President Moon should include a letter of self-reflection in his retirement speech. DP lawmakers who formerly served in the top office are demanding Chae’s apology. The DP is set to elect a new floor leader next week. Some speculate disputes over committee chair Yoon and direction of party reform could act as key variables in the floor leader election.

DP’S EMERGENCY COMMITTEE FACE HURDLES

입력 2022-03-18 15:08:58 수정 2022-03-18 16:45:47 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party has launched an emergency committee in the aftermath of its defeat in the presidential election but the committee is struggling to set a clear direction for the party. In particular, controversy continues within party members over the committee chair.



[Pkg]



DP’s emergency committee led by Yoon Ho-jung was launched to tackle party reform and preparations for the provincial elections. However, immediately after launch, it faces protests against the leadership. A group of mainstream lawmakers born in the 1960s demanded that Yoon step down while first and second term lawmakers, during their own meeting on Thursday, also called on Yoon to clarify the stance about his next move. They question whether it’s appropriate for Yoon, who served as floor leader during the presidential election, to lead the committee tasked with reform.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kim Jong-min(Democratic Party) : "The emergency committee in the current form won’t be feasible. It’s necessary to once again gather opinions of lawmakers and party members to come up with ways to unite the party."



There are other members who prefer not to shake up the current committee in any major way, who urge patching things up smoothly especially as the provincial elections are just around the corner.



[Soundbite] Koh Yong-jin(DP Emergency Committee Chief Spokesperson) : "Some want swift change while critics say that will only add to the confusion. Others argue what’s important is not the individual leading but how the committee operates."



There is also controversy over the committee members. At the center of the dispute is committee member, Chae Yi-bae, who blamed the election defeat on bad politics that continued for the past 5 years, even emphasizing that President Moon should include a letter of self-reflection in his retirement speech. DP lawmakers who formerly served in the top office are demanding Chae’s apology. The DP is set to elect a new floor leader next week. Some speculate disputes over committee chair Yoon and direction of party reform could act as key variables in the floor leader election.