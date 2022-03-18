기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The ruling Democratic Party’s emergency committee chairman Yun Ho-jung has vowed efforts to revamp the party, pursue political and economic reforms and also accelerate a special counsel probe into the Daejangdong land development scandal. He made the remark today, viewed as expressing his intent to continue to lead the committee despite calls by some party members for him to step down. In the afternoon, he will issue a formal statement regarding the controversy and also explain the direction in which the committee will be operated.
The finance ministry believes a possible Russian default on state bonds will not have a major direct impact on the Korean economy. But the government said closer monitoring of market volatility is necessary as a possible default coupled with Western sanctions on Russia can increase adverse effects on the global economy including on inflation, raw material price hikes and trade conditions.
