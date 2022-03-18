LONGEST PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE TO OPEN News Today 입력 2022.03.18 (15:08) 수정 2022.03.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A new pedestrian bridge crossing the Geumgang River in Sejong City is soon to open to the public. It's the longest pedestrian bridge in Korea, and it's expected to become a new tourist attraction of Sejong City.



[Pkg]



The Geumgang Pedestrian Bridge in Sejong is finally complete after three years of construction. The round bridge was modeled after the city's circular structure. It stretches 1,446 meters to represent the year 1446. That's when King Sejong the Great proclaimed the Korean alphabet. It's the longest pedestrian bridge in the nation. The upper section measuring 12m wide is an exclusive pedestrian zone featuring resting and entertainment facilities as well as other structures. The lower section is exclusively for bicycles.



[Soundbite] Park Seon-hyung(Sejong City Government) : "The lower section will be operated as a cycling zone. We'll consider opening it to electric scooters and other personal mobility vehicles later."



With the construction of Sejong Lake Park, the Sejong National Arboretum and now the pedestrian bridge, Sejong City is ready to welcome tourists with a vast array of tourist attractions linked to one another in one big network. The Geumgang Pedestrian Bridge is to open to the public at 6 p.m. on March 24. It will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

