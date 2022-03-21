PRES. OFFICE TO RELOCATE TO YONGSAN News Today 입력 2022.03.21 (15:16) 수정 2022.03.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol says he will relocate the presidential office to the Defense Ministry compound in Yongsan, Seoul. He also says he will start his duties as president there upon inauguration. He vowed to completely open CheongWaDae to the public. If his plans are realized, it will be the first relocation of the presidential office in 74 years.



[Pkg]



During his campaign, Yoon Suk-yeol said CheongWaDae would disappear. At a recent press conference, Yoon vowed to relocate the presidential office to the Defense Ministry compound.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-Elect) : "I believe that deciding to relocate to the Defense Ministry in Yongsan and implementing my plan swiftly is necessary to avoid causing inconvenience to the public and open CheongWaDae to the public."



Yoon wants CheongWaDae, a symbol of what he calls "imperial presidency," to be open to the public. He also said all the previous presidents agreed with that.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-Elect) : "I ask the public to consider my resolve to work diligently and keep my promises to the people."



As to the reason why he ditched his campaign pledge to relocate to Gwanghwamun, Yoon cited public inconvenience.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-Elect) : "A report that I had received as president-elect made me realize that relocating the top office to Gwanghwamun would almost be a disaster to the public."



Yoon believes the new office in Yongsan will not cause any inconvenience to the public or cost too much to renovate, as it's already equipped with national security command facilities. He says he will start his duties in his Yongsan office upon his inauguration. On the same day he also announced that CheongWaDae would be completely open to the public.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-Elect) : "The main building, the State Reception House, the beautiful Nokjiwon Garden and the Eternal Spring Retreat ‘Sangchunjae‘ will all be returned to the people."



The Defense Ministry would move to the Joint Chiefs of Staff building, and later be relocated to Namtaeryeong.

