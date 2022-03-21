N. KOREA FIRES UNKNOWN LAUNCHERS News Today 입력 2022.03.21 (15:16) 수정 2022.03.21 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea appeared to have fired multiple rocket launchers on Sunday. Seoul has vowed to ramp up its defense readiness to avoid a national security vacuum during the presidential transition process.



[Pkg]



According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the North Korean military on Sunday fired what appeared to be multiple rocket launchers. Four projectiles were launched into the West Sea from Pyongannam-do Province over one hour from 7:20 a.m. The JCS says the South Korean military is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining defense readiness. South Korean and U.S. officials are analyzing the specifications of the projectiles believed to be from a multiple rocket launcher. The launch was apparently either a part of the North Korean army's winter drills or a test of a modified multiple rocket launcher. Some watchers say the firing was Pyongyang's reaction to the joint South Korea-U.S. military exercises slated for April. The latest launch comes four days after Pyongyang's failed test of what was presumed to be an ICBM on March 16. The North had test-fired its ICBMs from Sunan Airport on March 5 and February 27. Seoul convened an emergency National Security Council meeting on Sunday morning and decided to keep a close eye on the situation while staying on high alert over Pyongyang's continuous missile provocations. The government also vowed to keep the nation's defense readiness strong in order to avoid a national security vacuum during the presidential transition process.

N. KOREA FIRES UNKNOWN LAUNCHERS

입력 2022-03-21 15:16:42 수정 2022-03-21 16:45:24 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea appeared to have fired multiple rocket launchers on Sunday. Seoul has vowed to ramp up its defense readiness to avoid a national security vacuum during the presidential transition process.



[Pkg]



According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the North Korean military on Sunday fired what appeared to be multiple rocket launchers. Four projectiles were launched into the West Sea from Pyongannam-do Province over one hour from 7:20 a.m. The JCS says the South Korean military is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining defense readiness. South Korean and U.S. officials are analyzing the specifications of the projectiles believed to be from a multiple rocket launcher. The launch was apparently either a part of the North Korean army's winter drills or a test of a modified multiple rocket launcher. Some watchers say the firing was Pyongyang's reaction to the joint South Korea-U.S. military exercises slated for April. The latest launch comes four days after Pyongyang's failed test of what was presumed to be an ICBM on March 16. The North had test-fired its ICBMs from Sunan Airport on March 5 and February 27. Seoul convened an emergency National Security Council meeting on Sunday morning and decided to keep a close eye on the situation while staying on high alert over Pyongyang's continuous missile provocations. The government also vowed to keep the nation's defense readiness strong in order to avoid a national security vacuum during the presidential transition process.