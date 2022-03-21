DAILY CASES DROP TO 200,000 LEVEL News Today 입력 2022.03.21 (15:16) 수정 2022.03.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The nation’s daily COVID-19 infections have dropped to the 200,000 level for the first time in ten days. This is a third of last Thursday’s tally at over 600,000. However, experts caution that it is too early to conclude that the Omicron spread passed the peak and began a downturn. They are calling for measures to address a predicted surge in critically ill patients and deaths.



[Pkg]



The nation added 209,169 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday midnight. The daily tally dropped to the 200,000 level for the first time in ten days. It's a third of the record-setting 620,000 infections reported just four days ago. However, experts caution that it is premature to conclude the Omicron spread has begun slowing down.



[Soundbite] Prof. Jung Jae-hun(Gachon Univ.) : "The rate of BA.2 (stealth Omicron) is gradually increasing and it is expected to become a dominant variant by next week. In Europe, there were more surges in infections when BA.2 became the dominant variant."



329 more people died from the virus, compared to a day earlier. The number of critically ill, hospitalized patients increased to 1,130. 69 percent of hospital beds for seriously ill patients are now occupied nationwide. Three out of four such beds are being used in non-capital areas. It is predicted the number of critically ill patients and deaths will likely reach the peak and the shortage of hospital beds and medical workers will worsen. A medical capacity vacuum is expected, as an increasing number of medical staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.



[Soundbite] Prof. Choi Won-suk(Korea Univ. Ansan Hospital) : "In some cases, patients cannot see doctors or receive appropriate and necessary medical attention even when they develop serious symptoms."



Amid this situation, new social distancing rules will be in effect from Monday to April 3. Businesses will still be able to operate until 11 p.m. The ceiling on the number of participants in private gatherings will be raised from the current six to eight. Those coming into South Korea from overseas will no longer be required to self-isolate if they are fully vaccinated.

DAILY CASES DROP TO 200,000 LEVEL

입력 2022-03-21

