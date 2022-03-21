DONATIONS TO RESTORE LOCAL LIBRARY News Today 입력 2022.03.21 (15:16) 수정 2022.03.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A small library that had served as a study center and a playground for neighborhood children was destroyed by fire but has risen again out of the ashes. Its reconstruction was made possible by heartfelt donations from every walk of life, hoping to keep the children’s dreams alive.



[Pkg]



These happy children make funny poses in front of a camera. They may not look alike but they’re as close as siblings. They were able to grow so close thanks to this small library that also served as their study center and playground. But last December, a fire broke out in this library set up in a rented room in a 32-year-old building. The fire destroyed their happy drawings, a white board where they doodled... as well as the books and an old desk they shared together.



[Soundbite] Park Hye-jin(Director, Pine Tree Local Children’s Center) : "We were distraught when their writings and the classroom full of memories were all burned down."



Insurance couldn’t cover the damage because the cause of fire was not identified. When everything seemed hopeless, students lent a helping hand. High school and college students who had volunteered here donated about 20 million won. And upon hearing the unfortunate story, local community groups and businesses collected some 150 million won in donations.



[Soundbite] Park Se-yeong(Corporate Executive) : "We brought books and furniture that children can use comfortably."



Their kindness transformed the old library into a cleaner and larger hangout three months since the fire. The children kept smiling at the thought of playing with their friends again in the new library.



[Soundbite] Lee Dan-woo(4th Grader, Changsin Elementary School, Cheongju) : "I’m thankful for the help. I will keep reading lots of good books and have fun here."



Children, who got their library back thanks to the kindness of their neighbors, can now reach for bigger dreams.

