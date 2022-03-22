MOON PUTS BRAKE TO YOON‘S RELOCATION PLAN News Today 입력 2022.03.22 (15:24) 수정 2022.03.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Just one day after President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol announced his decision to relocate the presidential office to Yongsan, President Moon Jae-in put brakes on his plans, citing a tight timeline and the possibility of national security vacuum and confusion caused by a hasty relocation.



[Pkg]



Yoon Suk-yeol said he‘s determined to relocate the presidential office to Yongsan by May 10 no matter what. But Cheong Wa Dae says it’s too hasty. That‘s the result of an NSC meeting presided over by President Moon Jae-in.



[Soundbite] Park Soo-hyun(Senior pres. secretary for public communication) : “Unless there are reasons to push ahead with the relocation as soon as possible, it would be better to do it when the Defense Ministry, the JCS and CheongWaDae are all ready.”



The incumbent administration says it cannot agree with Yoon’s hurried plans. CheongWaDae cited concerns over a national security vacuum.



[Soundbite] Park Soo-hyun(Senior pres. secretary for public communication) : “Concerns over national security vacuum during the presidential transition process must be given sufficient consideration, as the situation on the Korean Peninsula is escalating and national security is important more than ever.”



According to Yoon‘s plan, the Defense Ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff must move while President Moon Jae-in is still in office. CheongWaDae stressed that currently it’s President Moon who serves as commander-in-chief and is responsible for national security.



[Soundbite] Park Soo-hyun(Senior pres. secretary for public communication) : “The current president and administration will continue to fulfill their duties regarding national security and military command until the last minute of the final day of the tenure.”



However, Cheong Wa Dae added Moon is not opposed to the relocation of the top office to Yongsan per se, as he also wanted to move it to Gwanghwamun when he was running for president. CheongWaDae conveyed its concerns to the president-elect and said it would finalize its stance after more discussions. The Moon administration expressed discontent over Yoon‘s plans, because he has not discussed the matter with the current president despite the fact he would need his approval.

