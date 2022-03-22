U.S. ON JOINT MILITARY EXERCISE News Today 입력 2022.03.22 (15:24) 수정 2022.03.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. Department of Defense said details of a joint military exercise with South Korea, likely expected next month, will be decided through mutual consultation. The Pentagon said military readiness is a top priority for the defense secretary and combined training events are a principal method of ensuring readiness of the alliance. It added that the scope, size and timing of exercises will be determined through consultation between the two allies in consideration of various factors.

