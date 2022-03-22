STEALTH OMICRON VARIANT CASES RISE News Today 입력 2022.03.22 (15:24) 수정 2022.03.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



New daily COVID-19 cases have topped 300,000 in Korea yet again. With the number of deaths and serious cases rising, the detection rate of the Stealth Omicron variant is also going up. The COVID outbreak in Korea is expected to last longer than expected as the new variant is 1.5 times more contagious than Omicron.



[Pkg]



The detection rate of the Stealth Omicron variant has been on the rise in the past month. Over the past month, it has surged from 10 percent to more than 41 percent. More than half of imported cases are now Stealth Omicron. In counties that have already gone through Omicron waves, such as Germany and the UK, cases declined significantly, but are rising again recently, and the ratio of Stealth Omicron cases is increasing. Judging from that trend, health authorities say the outbreak in Korea will inevitably grow further and last longer than predicted because of the new variant.



[Soundbite] Jung Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director) : "The virus can become more transmissible and spread more quickly, contributing to the scale and duration of the outbreak."



Although the number of deaths and serious cases is surging and uncertainty still remains, the government has eased COVID restrictions as planned. From Monday, up to eight people have been allowed at private gatherings, but people remain cautious as many of those around them have been infected.



[Soundbite] Kim Dae-hyun(Office worker) : "I only attend small gatherings of four or five people. I'm trying to be careful because many of my coworkers got infected."



Rather than just easing restrictions, the government is also devising additional measures to fight the pandemic. It has imported 100,000 more doses of Merk's oral antiviral pill Lagevrio and 95,000 doses of Paxlovid. Priority in medical treatment is now being given to high-risk groups by operating hospital beds more efficiently. Teens aged 12 to 17 are also eligible for a third vaccine shot. The government is urging the public to get vaccinated, as more than 43 percent of Covid deaths are among the unvaccinated and those who have received just one dose.

