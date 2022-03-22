기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
With a growing number of teachers testing positive to COVID-19, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said today that some 300 specialized employees will serve as substitute instructors through the end of April. Governor Cho Hee-yeon said the decision was inevitable as efforts to maximize the faculty workforce through simplified recruitment procedures are not enough to deal with the current situation.
South Korea ranks third in the world after the US and China in the number of patents applied globally in the field of artificial intelligence(AI) semiconductors. According to the Korean Intellectual Property Office, Korea came in third at 8% in the number of such applications filed between 2006 and 2020. The US accounted for 37%, China 36% while Japan ranked 4th at 6% and Taiwan 5th at 2%. In particular, South Korea ranked second in terms of neuromorphic chips, considered a next-generation technology in AI semiconductors.
