CYBERSECURITY ALERT LEVEL RAISED News Today 입력 2022.03.22 (15:24) 수정 2022.03.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The military and intelligence authorities have raised their cybersecurity alert level. It is in response to cyber conflicts in the Russia-Ukraine crisis as South Korea has joined sanctions against Moscow as well as threats from North Korea which continues its armed provocations. In fact in recent days, North Korea-related hacking attempts are found to have increased.



[Pkg]



This document, analyzing inter-Korean relations, appears to have been drafted by the unification ministry. It was sent to scholars, reporters and public officials. But the document was a hacking attempt aimed at stealing personal information. Security experts say North Korea is likely the mastermind.



[Soundbite] Moon Jong-hyeon(Cyber-security firm) : "Following missile tests, many hacking incidents are being reported that are designed to find out who are taking part in discussions and what is being discussed among senior officials and experts."



The defense ministry and the National Intelligence Service have both raised their cyber readiness level up a notch from “interest” to “attention”. It’s the first such upgrade since May of 2017 at the height of a barrage of ransomware attacks. Another concern is cyber attacks perpetrated by Russia. Moscow could retaliate against countries taking part in financial sanctions imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine. In particular, South Korea is in the middle of a transition of governments, all the more drawing the interest of hackers.



[Soundbite] Prof. Yi Ok-yeon(Chair, Korea Institute of Information Security & Cryptology) : "I suspect hackers want to know about the new administration’s policy direction and personnel appointments and information about those officials."



Under heightened cyber alert, government offices and public agencies must activate emergency response teams and step up related preparations. The National Intelligence Service said that in light of the pandemic, each organization can decide the level of response at their own discretion, adding the alert level will be downgraded once the threats are reduced.

입력 2022-03-22 15:24:42 수정 2022-03-22 16:45:07 News Today

