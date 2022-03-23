MOON STRESSES STANCE ON RELOCATION News Today 입력 2022.03.23 (15:21) 수정 2022.03.23 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The presidential office and the president-elect’s camp are at odds over the latter’s push to relocate the top office by May 10. President Moon Jae-in said he considers it his final mission to fulfill his duty as commander-in-chief until the end of his term. The remark is viewed as conveying concern over a possible security vacuum resulting from the presidential office relocation.



[Pkg]



President Moon chaired a Cabinet meeting... and said there cannot be the smallest gap in state affairs, especially when it concerns national security during the transition of governments, calling it a key task.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "There can’t be any uncertainty when it comes to national security. We must stay alert and work to stably manage Korean Peninsula affairs especially during the transition period."



He did not specifically mention President-elect Yoon’s relocation plan but he appears to be expressing concerns over a potential security vacuum. Moon also reiterated his duty as commander in chief.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "I consider it the final mission to fulfill my duty as constitutional head, chief executive and commander-in-chief."



He emphasized that security, economy and safety are key tasks the outgoing and incoming administrations must work together. Moon’s aides stressed that the top office is not opposed to the relocation itself. They said it is not their place to remark on the new location but they are asking for mutual consultation.



[Soundbite] Park Soo-hyun(Senior Pres. Secretary for Public Communication(KBS radio)) : "Don’t the public feel nervous about security at the moment? The presidential office aims to enable an exemplary transition where both sides address concerns and find solutions."



One presidential official said as the relocation issue is depicted as a dispute between the old and new forces, it’s become all the more necessary for Moon and Yoon to sit down for talks.

