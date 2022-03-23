YOON ADAMANT ON YONGSAN OFFICE

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Meanwhile President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol did not directly mention the relocation issue. But what seems crystal clear is that he intends to start his first day in office in Yongsan, no matter what. His camp also criticized security vacuum concerns voiced by the presidential office.
[Pkg]
Yoon Suk-yeol said he will not sidestep essential reforms due to obstacles.
[Soundbite] Kim Eun-hye(Spokesperson for President-Elect) : "We want to work. Please help us do that. The next administration hopes to be a hard working, competent government as viewed by the public."
Yoon’s team is urging support so they can focus on people's livelihoods. taking an apparent swipe at the current administration. Yoon’s camp said the issue of relocating the top office is a campaign pledge that Moon and Yoon agree on. Therefore, it is asking for cooperation from President Moon’s office. Yoon himself did not say much on the issue but criticism of the Moon administration was noticeable in the publicized portion of the transition team’s meeting.
[Soundbite] Kim Han-gill(Transition Committee Chief on National Unity) : "Moon failed to uphold his pledge and remained at CheongWaDae. I believe that’s why an imperial presidency continued for 5 years."
Yoon’s close aide, lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong, argued that Moon’s opposition is the security vacuum and called on those in power to stop their attempt to divide the public. One official closely involved with the relocation plan was more direct in expressing discontent.
[Soundbite] Kim Yong-hyeon(Transition team task force on top office relocation(Mar. 22, CBS radio)) : "Honestly, it was disgusting to see the top office suddenly convene the NSC and talk about a so-called security vacuum."
Yoon’s team said the president-elect will continue to pursue talks with Cheong Wa Dae as he firmly believes promises made with the public must be delivered. His camp also asked the top office to relay any specific thoughts it may have so that Yoon’s side can mull them over.
- YOON ADAMANT ON YONGSAN OFFICE
