기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said at today’s COVID-19 countermeasures meeting that the next week or two will be the turning point for Korea’s pandemic crisis. The Prime Minister said that if Koreans endure this crisis as prepared, the disease’s decline would come sooner and tragic sacrifices can be kept minimal. He explained that the so-called stealth omicron variant is driving the recent spread as it accounts for more than 40% of local cases.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said at today’s COVID-19 countermeasures meeting that the next week or two will be the turning point for Korea’s pandemic crisis. The Prime Minister said that if Koreans endure this crisis as prepared, the disease’s decline would come sooner and tragic sacrifices can be kept minimal. He explained that the so-called stealth omicron variant is driving the recent spread as it accounts for more than 40% of local cases.
- PM “PANDEMIC TURNING POINT SOON TO COME”
-
- 입력 2022-03-23 15:21:26
- 수정2022-03-23 16:46:09
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said at today’s COVID-19 countermeasures meeting that the next week or two will be the turning point for Korea’s pandemic crisis. The Prime Minister said that if Koreans endure this crisis as prepared, the disease’s decline would come sooner and tragic sacrifices can be kept minimal. He explained that the so-called stealth omicron variant is driving the recent spread as it accounts for more than 40% of local cases.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said at today’s COVID-19 countermeasures meeting that the next week or two will be the turning point for Korea’s pandemic crisis. The Prime Minister said that if Koreans endure this crisis as prepared, the disease’s decline would come sooner and tragic sacrifices can be kept minimal. He explained that the so-called stealth omicron variant is driving the recent spread as it accounts for more than 40% of local cases.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-