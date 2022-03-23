PM “PANDEMIC TURNING POINT SOON TO COME” News Today 입력 2022.03.23 (15:21) 수정 2022.03.23 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said at today’s COVID-19 countermeasures meeting that the next week or two will be the turning point for Korea’s pandemic crisis. The Prime Minister said that if Koreans endure this crisis as prepared, the disease’s decline would come sooner and tragic sacrifices can be kept minimal. He explained that the so-called stealth omicron variant is driving the recent spread as it accounts for more than 40% of local cases.

PM “PANDEMIC TURNING POINT SOON TO COME”

입력 2022-03-23 15:21:26 수정 2022-03-23 16:46:09 News Today

