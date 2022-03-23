기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Soaring prices of raw materials caused producer prices to increase for two months in a row. The Bank of Korea announced today that the February producer price index rose 0.4% from January to stand at 114.82. The indexes for coal and petroleum products and chemical goods respectively registered nine-year highs of 166.79 and 117.36 since February of 2013.
The Ministry of Economy and Finance reported today that the amount of foreign direct investment in 2021 recorded 75.87 billion dollars, up 32.8% from the previous year. In particular, the net investment amount, foreign direct investment minus stake sales or other asset recoveries, set a record high of 58.42 million dollars with a 38.1% increase since a year ago. The Ministry explained that as the worldwide supply of COVID-19 vaccines allowed pandemic concerns to diminish, overall investment began to recover in the second quarter, thus boosting foreign direct investments.
- NEWS BRIEF
