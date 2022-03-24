PARK GEUN-HYE DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL News Today 입력 2022.03.24 (15:06) 수정 2022.03.24 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Former President Park Geun-hye was discharged from the hospital this morning. After pardoned in last December, she was hospitalized to receive medical treatment for shoulder and back pain. Leaving the hospital around at 8:30 a.m., the ex-president thanked her supporters for caring about her health. She left for her home in Daegu after visiting her father’s grave at the Seoul National Cemetery.

PARK GEUN-HYE DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL

입력 2022-03-24 15:06:30 수정 2022-03-24 16:46:14 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



