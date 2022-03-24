기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022.03.24 (15:06) 수정 2022.03.24 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to express condolences over the recent crash of a Chinese passenger jet. In the letter, Moon offered deep sympathy to victims and their bereaved families. He then wished that China will quickly recover from the tragedy under the leadership of President Xi.
North Korea is believed to be preparing for a military parade at Mirim Airport in Pyongyang. According to satellite images from Planet Labs, about 650 vehicles were seen parked near the airport with at least 7,500 troops mobilized. The North is predicted to hold a massive military parade next month to mark leader Kim Jong-un’s tenth anniversary in power and the 110th birthday of its late founder Kim Il-sung.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2022-03-24 15:06:30
    • 수정2022-03-24 16:46:14
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to express condolences over the recent crash of a Chinese passenger jet. In the letter, Moon offered deep sympathy to victims and their bereaved families. He then wished that China will quickly recover from the tragedy under the leadership of President Xi.
North Korea is believed to be preparing for a military parade at Mirim Airport in Pyongyang. According to satellite images from Planet Labs, about 650 vehicles were seen parked near the airport with at least 7,500 troops mobilized. The North is predicted to hold a massive military parade next month to mark leader Kim Jong-un’s tenth anniversary in power and the 110th birthday of its late founder Kim Il-sung.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!