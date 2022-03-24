기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
President Moon Jae-in sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to express condolences over the recent crash of a Chinese passenger jet. In the letter, Moon offered deep sympathy to victims and their bereaved families. He then wished that China will quickly recover from the tragedy under the leadership of President Xi.
North Korea is believed to be preparing for a military parade at Mirim Airport in Pyongyang. According to satellite images from Planet Labs, about 650 vehicles were seen parked near the airport with at least 7,500 troops mobilized. The North is predicted to hold a massive military parade next month to mark leader Kim Jong-un’s tenth anniversary in power and the 110th birthday of its late founder Kim Il-sung.
