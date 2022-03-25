PRESIDENT MOON CONDEMNS NORTH’S MOVES News Today 입력 2022.03.25 (15:26) 수정 2022.03.25 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea's firing of an ICBM was timed to coincide with the presidential transition period in South Korea. President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency NSC meeting to strongly condemn Pyongyang for breaking its promise to the international community.



[Pkg]



Shortly after Pyongyang's ICBM launch, President Moon convened an emergency NSC meeting. He said the act constitutes Kim Jong-un's failure to keep his promise. Moon pointed out the North Korean leader broke his 2018 promise made to the international community to suspend ICBM launches, posing a serious threat to the Peninsula and the world.



[Soundbite] Suh Choo-suk(Office of National Security) : "The government strongly condemns North Korea's act as a clear violation of UNSC resolutions and a breach of its promise to suspend ICBM launches."



The president described the current situation as extremely grave, and vowed to protect national security through firm military response and strong Seoul-Washington alliance. He ordered the military to take all necessary measures, and urged Pyongyang to immediately halt all destabilizing acts and return to the negotiating table. Moon also ordered NIS chief Suh Hoon to personally brief President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on the situation as part of efforts to collaborate with the incoming administration during the transition period.

