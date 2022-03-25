DISCORD CONTINUES BETWEEN MOON AND YOON News Today 입력 2022.03.25 (15:26) 수정 2022.03.25 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Although North Korea’s missile provocation has become the hottest security issue, the discord between President Moon Jae-in and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol doesn’t appear to be diminishing. Yesterday the two men made direct references to each other, with President Moon asking the President-elect to make his own decision while Yoon said that it isn’t proper of the President to make personnel appointments so late in the term.



[Pkg]



With the President and the President-elect yet to meet, President Moon asked the President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol to make his own decision.



[Soundbite] Park Soo-hyun(Senior Pres. Secretary for Public Communication) : "I have never heard of a president-elect requiring negotiation and terms when visiting the sitting president. The president-elect shouldn’t listen to others and make his own decision."



Asking him to not listen to others... was interpreted to imply that the associates of the president-elect are blocking communication. A meeting between the current and incoming presidents is supposed to be about making well-wishing remarks and giving advice, but it is also regarded as place for serious talks where personnel appointment rights are discussed. President Moon said that it is frustrating while referring to the situation. The president-elect’s office immediately replied that it is regretful that the president’s remark seems to say that Yoon has a problem making decisions and that his advisers are clouding his judgment. Yoon’s associates also said that it is common sense to respect the president-elect’s wishes in the remaining personnel appointments. Yoon also said that he would not appoint anyone new once the next president is elected. It was a rather sharp response. Even before President Moon’s remarks, Yoon had said that it is not right on principle to make personnel appointments so late in the term and explained his position in real estate transaction terms.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-Elect) : "Being a president-elect is like having completed payment for a real estate deal. A seller may make minor repairs but usually doesn’t remodel the entire house."



The situation has become even more difficult to resolve with the two sides exchanging direct remarks.

DISCORD CONTINUES BETWEEN MOON AND YOON

입력 2022-03-25 15:26:59 수정 2022-03-25 16:45:17 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Although North Korea’s missile provocation has become the hottest security issue, the discord between President Moon Jae-in and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol doesn’t appear to be diminishing. Yesterday the two men made direct references to each other, with President Moon asking the President-elect to make his own decision while Yoon said that it isn’t proper of the President to make personnel appointments so late in the term.



[Pkg]



With the President and the President-elect yet to meet, President Moon asked the President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol to make his own decision.



[Soundbite] Park Soo-hyun(Senior Pres. Secretary for Public Communication) : "I have never heard of a president-elect requiring negotiation and terms when visiting the sitting president. The president-elect shouldn’t listen to others and make his own decision."



Asking him to not listen to others... was interpreted to imply that the associates of the president-elect are blocking communication. A meeting between the current and incoming presidents is supposed to be about making well-wishing remarks and giving advice, but it is also regarded as place for serious talks where personnel appointment rights are discussed. President Moon said that it is frustrating while referring to the situation. The president-elect’s office immediately replied that it is regretful that the president’s remark seems to say that Yoon has a problem making decisions and that his advisers are clouding his judgment. Yoon’s associates also said that it is common sense to respect the president-elect’s wishes in the remaining personnel appointments. Yoon also said that he would not appoint anyone new once the next president is elected. It was a rather sharp response. Even before President Moon’s remarks, Yoon had said that it is not right on principle to make personnel appointments so late in the term and explained his position in real estate transaction terms.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-Elect) : "Being a president-elect is like having completed payment for a real estate deal. A seller may make minor repairs but usually doesn’t remodel the entire house."



The situation has become even more difficult to resolve with the two sides exchanging direct remarks.