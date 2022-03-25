PARK GEUN-HYE MOVES INTO NEW RESIDENCE News Today 입력 2022.03.25 (15:26) 수정 2022.03.25 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Former President Park Geun-hye has been discharged from hospital after four months of medical treatment. She has moved into her new residence in Daegu. Park thanked her supporters for welcoming her back and pledged to contribute to Korea's development.



[Pkg]



After four years and nine months in prison and four months of hospitalization following her amnesty, former President Park Geun-hye is finally headed home. The impeached leader walked out of the hospital appearing healthy and said she had regained health thanks to public support. Upon leaving the hospital, Park visited the Seoul National Cemetery to pay homage to her late father, former President Park Chung-hee. She then headed to her new residence in Daegu. She was welcomed by thousands of supporters from across the nation who gathered in front of her house in Dalseong County early in the morning. Dalseong is Park's political hometown where she was elected as lawmaker during the 16th, 17th and 18th general elections. Park said thinking about returning to her political hometown and the hometown of her heart is what helped her carry on during five years of incarceration. She added she worked for her country and its people as president, but failed to achieve some of her dreams, and now it's up to new leaders to turn them into reality.



[Soundbite] Park Geun-hye(Former President) : "I will contribute as much as I can to help talented people make Daegu and my country grow further."



Daegu residents gave Park a warm welcome, showing strong affection for her.



[Soundbite] Sung Ki-eun(Daegu resident) : "It's something to celebrate. I wish her to spend the rest of her life happily."



The welcoming ceremony was suspended for a while after a man in his 40s tossed a glass bottle at Park. The former president's attorney, Yoo Young-ha, says Park will focus on her health for the time being.

PARK GEUN-HYE MOVES INTO NEW RESIDENCE

입력 2022-03-25 15:26:59 수정 2022-03-25 16:45:17 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Former President Park Geun-hye has been discharged from hospital after four months of medical treatment. She has moved into her new residence in Daegu. Park thanked her supporters for welcoming her back and pledged to contribute to Korea's development.



[Pkg]



After four years and nine months in prison and four months of hospitalization following her amnesty, former President Park Geun-hye is finally headed home. The impeached leader walked out of the hospital appearing healthy and said she had regained health thanks to public support. Upon leaving the hospital, Park visited the Seoul National Cemetery to pay homage to her late father, former President Park Chung-hee. She then headed to her new residence in Daegu. She was welcomed by thousands of supporters from across the nation who gathered in front of her house in Dalseong County early in the morning. Dalseong is Park's political hometown where she was elected as lawmaker during the 16th, 17th and 18th general elections. Park said thinking about returning to her political hometown and the hometown of her heart is what helped her carry on during five years of incarceration. She added she worked for her country and its people as president, but failed to achieve some of her dreams, and now it's up to new leaders to turn them into reality.



[Soundbite] Park Geun-hye(Former President) : "I will contribute as much as I can to help talented people make Daegu and my country grow further."



Daegu residents gave Park a warm welcome, showing strong affection for her.



[Soundbite] Sung Ki-eun(Daegu resident) : "It's something to celebrate. I wish her to spend the rest of her life happily."



The welcoming ceremony was suspended for a while after a man in his 40s tossed a glass bottle at Park. The former president's attorney, Yoo Young-ha, says Park will focus on her health for the time being.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

