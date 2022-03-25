PET-FRIENDLY PARK OPENS IN DAEJEON News Today 입력 2022.03.25 (15:27) 수정 2022.03.25 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



More than 15 million people in Korea have companion animals, but facilities catering to pets and their owners remain in short supply. A pet-friendly park that has recently opened in Daejeon is expected to raise public awareness of companion animals and promote coexistence between humans and four-legged friends.



[Pkg]



Pet dogs, unleashed, run on the lawn to their hearts' content. They greet one another and share snacks.



[Soundbite] Lee Yeon-ju(Daejeon resident) : "I can let my dog run around as much as it wants without worrying about cars. It's so spacious."



This park for pets, the first of its kind in Korea, has temporarily opened in Daejeon. Its official opening is slated for June. Measuring 2400 square meters, the park features a culture center, a playground, and an indoor training facility -- all for companion animals. It also offers various programs to its visitors, such as a training program to help pet owners bond with their four-legged friends, and pet etiquette classes.



[Soundbite] Kim Keun-tae(Korea Kennel Federation) : "Training programs help dogs develop the right habits and behave properly."



Daejeon City plans to hold pet festivals and run a pet cafe where staff will be hired among local residents to promote coexistence between people and companion animals.



[Soundbite] Park In-kyu(Daejeon Metropolitan City) : "We will hire local residents who want to work in the park, and operate diverse programs based on public consensus."



There are more than 15 million people in the nation with companion animals. This pet-friendly park will help promote coexistence between humans and animals.

