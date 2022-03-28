YOON ON COVID-19 RELIEF PAYOUTS News Today 입력 2022.03.28 (15:11) 수정 2022.03.28 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s team says compensating those hit hard by the pandemic is the issue he will stress in his meeting with President Moon Jae-in on Monday. Yoon’s spokeswoman Kim Eun-hye said that with no specific agenda fixed, the two leaders can frankly discuss any issue at the meeting but that the president-elect is placing the top priority on improving the livelihoods of the people.

YOON ON COVID-19 RELIEF PAYOUTS

입력 2022-03-28 15:11:46 수정 2022-03-28 16:46:31 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s team says compensating those hit hard by the pandemic is the issue he will stress in his meeting with President Moon Jae-in on Monday. Yoon’s spokeswoman Kim Eun-hye said that with no specific agenda fixed, the two leaders can frankly discuss any issue at the meeting but that the president-elect is placing the top priority on improving the livelihoods of the people.