YOON ON COVID-19 RELIEF PAYOUTS
입력 2022.03.28 (15:11) 수정 2022.03.28 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s team says compensating those hit hard by the pandemic is the issue he will stress in his meeting with President Moon Jae-in on Monday. Yoon’s spokeswoman Kim Eun-hye said that with no specific agenda fixed, the two leaders can frankly discuss any issue at the meeting but that the president-elect is placing the top priority on improving the livelihoods of the people.
