기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s team says compensating those hit hard by the pandemic is the issue he will stress in his meeting with President Moon Jae-in on Monday. Yoon’s spokeswoman Kim Eun-hye said that with no specific agenda fixed, the two leaders can frankly discuss any issue at the meeting but that the president-elect is placing the top priority on improving the livelihoods of the people.
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s team says compensating those hit hard by the pandemic is the issue he will stress in his meeting with President Moon Jae-in on Monday. Yoon’s spokeswoman Kim Eun-hye said that with no specific agenda fixed, the two leaders can frankly discuss any issue at the meeting but that the president-elect is placing the top priority on improving the livelihoods of the people.
- YOON ON COVID-19 RELIEF PAYOUTS
-
- 입력 2022-03-28 15:11:46
- 수정2022-03-28 16:46:31
[Anchor Lead]
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s team says compensating those hit hard by the pandemic is the issue he will stress in his meeting with President Moon Jae-in on Monday. Yoon’s spokeswoman Kim Eun-hye said that with no specific agenda fixed, the two leaders can frankly discuss any issue at the meeting but that the president-elect is placing the top priority on improving the livelihoods of the people.
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s team says compensating those hit hard by the pandemic is the issue he will stress in his meeting with President Moon Jae-in on Monday. Yoon’s spokeswoman Kim Eun-hye said that with no specific agenda fixed, the two leaders can frankly discuss any issue at the meeting but that the president-elect is placing the top priority on improving the livelihoods of the people.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-